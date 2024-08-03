Swimming: S'pore 4x100 women's medley relay team battle hard but come 7th in heats

Singapore's 4x100 women's medley relay team battled hard at the Paris Olympics but failed to qualify for the finals, finishing 7th in their heat on Aug. 3.

The team comprised of Levenia Sim (backstroke), Letitia Sim (breaststroke), Quah Jing Wen (butterfly) and Gan Ching Hwee (freestyle).

The race was won by Canada with a timing of 3:56.10, with the United States a close second in 3:56.40.

The Singapore team fought hard but lagged behind the pack in Heat 2, finishing in 7th place after Italy's disqualification, with a timing of 4:05.58.

Overall, the Singapore team came in 14th out of 16 teams.

As such, they did not qualify for the finals.

First major tournament as squad

Each member of the team was making their Olympics debut in Paris.

It was also the first major tournament they were competing in as a squad, after Gan replaced veteran swimmer Quah Ting Wen in the team that qualified for the Olympics in February.

At the Olympics, Letitia had finished 22nd in the women's 200m breaststroke on Jul. 31.

Gan finished first in her 1,500m freestyle heat on Jul. 30 but missed out on the finals by one spot.

She also set two new national records for the 800m freestyle and 1,500m freestyle respectively.

Top image from quahtingwen, letitia_sim, jingwenquah, singapore_aquatics / Instagram.