Back

Pakistani Arshad Nadeem, who trained with tree branches, wins Olympics javelin gold at Paris, gets over S$2 million reward

He managed to secure proper javelins just before the Olympics.

Khine Zin Htet | August 14, 2024, 06:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Pakistan’s only medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a gold one.

And it was all thanks to Arshad Nadeem.

With a record-breaking javelin throw of 92.97m, Nadeem beat the defending champion, Neeraj Chopra of India, in the men’s final on Aug. 8.

This victory also marked Pakistan’s first Olympic medal in 32 years, coming just in time for the nation’s 77th independence day on Aug. 14.

It appeared the win didn't come easy for the 27-year-old, who hails from a rural part of the country where resources for him to train are scarce.

His story, highlighting how his village rallied to support him financially, has captivated the internet.

Following his historic win, Nadeem received a hero’s welcome back home, including cash rewards of over S$2.4 million.

Snippets of heroics can be viewed in the first few seconds of this news segment:

Humble beginnings

Nadeem was born and raised in a modest mud-brick house in Mian Channu, a village in rural Pakistan, as reported by Reuters.

Due to limited resources, he trained with handmade javelins and practised in local wheat fields.

His oldest brother, Shahid Nadeem, revealed that they used long eucalyptus branches with iron tips as makeshift javelins.

"We developed our own weight training apparatus using iron rods, oil canisters, and concrete," Shahid told Reuters.

People from his village have also been chipping in money so Nadeem could travel out to train and compete in other events, Times of India reported.

Even up until a few months before the Olympics, Nadeem was still using substandard javelins.

However, a last-minute appeal to the Pakistani government and other organisations secured him three new international-standard javelins from South Africa.

Hero’s welcome

When Nadeem returned home on Aug. 11, the reception was overwhelming.

According to the Hindustan Times, he was met with a water cannon salute at Lahore airport, where thousands of supporters chanted, "Long Live Arshad Nadeem! Long Live Pakistan!"

He then embarked on a victory bus tour to celebrate with his fans.

Nadeem's achievements will be recognised with significant rewards.

President Asif Ali Zardari is set to honour him with Pakistan’s second-highest civilian award, the Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

Additionally, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a cash prize of 100 million rupees (S$1,575,642), reported Dawn.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has promised 50 million rupees (S$787,828), Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has pledged 2 million rupees (S$31,509), and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has offered 1 million rupees (S$15,756).

In a gesture of appreciation, a Pakistani businessman has announced a gift of a Suzuki Alto to Nadeem.

However, some online commenters felt this was insufficient and believed he deserved "better", like an Audi or BMW.

Top photos from worldathletics/Instagram and ArshadOlympian1/X

S$20,000 raised in 4 days for medical bills of Da Bai, stray dog injured after alleged hit-&-run

Good job folks.

August 14, 2024, 06:00 PM

Body of man, 55, found in toilet of Yishun HDB flat, M'sian tenant forced to move overnight

A neighbour said the deceased had been living alone in the flat.

August 14, 2024, 06:00 PM

Heartwarming & proud to represent S'pore: Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee & shuttler Yeo Jia Min

On a side note, Gan said the viral Olympic chocolate muffin was "good" but not "great".

August 14, 2024, 05:50 PM

Bishan HDB maisonette with 4 bedrooms listed for S$1.88 million

Wow.

August 14, 2024, 05:42 PM

M'sia woman moving house rents lorry to bring her 100 cats along

No cats left behind.

August 14, 2024, 05:24 PM

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin removed from office for breaching ethics over cabinet appointment

He was removed from the position after less than a year in power.

August 14, 2024, 05:12 PM

Coroner rules puzzling death of woman, 33, at Cove LRT station in Punggol an accident

The coroner found no evidence of foul play or mental illness.

August 14, 2024, 04:54 PM

Female driver, 51, trapped under car after 2 cars involved in MCE tunnel collision

A 62-year-old male driver was arrested.

August 14, 2024, 04:21 PM

'Give yourself a shot': S'pore Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder to aspiring S'porean athletes

"Trust me, you will surprise yourself," he added.

August 14, 2024, 03:54 PM

Monster Planet at Centrepoint offering free-flow dessert bar with DIY waffle pops

Dessert monster.

August 14, 2024, 03:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.