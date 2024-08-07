Otters seen devouring huge catfish at Woodlands, monitor lizard cleans up after them

Wildlife photographer Chang Fu Wen was visiting Woodlands Waterfront Park on the morning of Aug. 2 when he spotted two smooth-coated otters hunting for lunch.
It's meal? A very large catfish.
The sizeable catfish had attempted to escape again and again, Chang told Mothership.
The triumphant otter eventually emerged victorious — Chang captured it clasping the large catfish tightly in its mouth with its otter pal trailing behind.
Catfish, which are infamously coined as 'Ah Seng' within the local angler community, are a common aquatic species along our shores and a staple in otters' diets.
However, it was the sheer size of this particular fish that made the catch even more impressive.
The winner takes it all
In a Facebook post on Nature Society Singapore, Chang shared how the otter holding the fish was reluctant to share its catch.
He remarked, "The [otter] with the fish [was] not really willing to share."
Chang also observed the otter eating the tail of the fish first, likely because the catfish's head was too large.
He noted that otter watcher Bernard Seah shared that the catfish's head "was like [a] helmet".
It was only when the otter had reached the fish's internal organs that it allowed its companion to join in the feast, stated Chang to Mothership.
First dibs, I guess.
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure
It appears that lunch hour wasn't over just yet, for a short while after the otters had abandoned the fish carcass, Chang spotted another creature capitalising on the leftovers.
It was none other than a Malayan water monitor lizard who wanted a piece of the pie.
Although three water monitors appeared, only one picked up on the leftovers while the other two ignored it.
-
Upon picking up the carcass, the monitor lizard swam away.
As Chang did not follow the reptile, it is unknown if the monitor lizard devoured the rest of the carcass.
Monitor lizards are scavengers by nature, and their diet mainly comprises insects, fish and crustaceans.
They too, love their seafood.
Like most animals, they are naturally timid in nature and will not attack unless unnecessarily provoked.
Encountering wildlife
Members of the public who encounter otters or monitor lizards in close proximity should not attempt to feed or get close to them.
These creatures should be observed from a distance instead.
If you do encounter injured wildlife, do alert either of the following:
- Acres: 9783 7782
- NParks’ Animal Response Centre: 1800-476-1600.
Top photo courtesy of Chang Fu Wen.
