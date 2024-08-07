Back

Otters seen devouring huge catfish at Woodlands, monitor lizard cleans up after them

No food waste here.

Natalie Ong | August 07, 2024, 04:34 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Wildlife photographer Chang Fu Wen was visiting Woodlands Waterfront Park on the morning of Aug. 2 when he spotted two smooth-coated otters hunting for lunch.

It's meal? A very large catfish.

The sizeable catfish had attempted to escape again and again, Chang told Mothership.

The triumphant otter eventually emerged victorious — Chang captured it clasping the large catfish tightly in its mouth with its otter pal trailing behind.

Photo courtesy of Chang Fu Wen

Photo courtesy of Chang Fu Wen

Catfish, which are infamously coined as 'Ah Seng' within the local angler community, are a common aquatic species along our shores and a staple in otters' diets.

However, it was the sheer size of this particular fish that made the catch even more impressive.

Photo from Nature Society Singapore/Facebook

The winner takes it all

In a Facebook post on Nature Society Singapore, Chang shared how the otter holding the fish was reluctant to share its catch.

He remarked, "The [otter] with the fish [was] not really willing to share."

Chang also observed the otter eating the tail of the fish first, likely because the catfish's head was too large.

He noted that otter watcher Bernard Seah shared that the catfish's head "was like [a] helmet".

It was only when the otter had reached the fish's internal organs that it allowed its companion to join in the feast, stated Chang to Mothership.

First dibs, I guess.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure

It appears that lunch hour wasn't over just yet, for a short while after the otters had abandoned the fish carcass, Chang spotted another creature capitalising on the leftovers.

It was none other than a Malayan water monitor lizard who wanted a piece of the pie.

Although three water monitors appeared, only one picked up on the leftovers while the other two ignored it.

Photo courtesy of Chang Fu Wen

Photo courtesy of Chang Fu Wen

Upon picking up the carcass, the monitor lizard swam away.

As Chang did not follow the reptile, it is unknown if the monitor lizard devoured the rest of the carcass.

Monitor lizards are scavengers by nature, and their diet mainly comprises insects, fish and crustaceans.

They too, love their seafood.

Like most animals, they are naturally timid in nature and will not attack unless unnecessarily provoked.

Encountering wildlife

Members of the public who encounter otters or monitor lizards in close proximity should not attempt to feed or get close to them.

These creatures should be observed from a distance instead.

If you do encounter injured wildlife, do alert either of the following:

  1. Acres: 9783 7782

  2. NParks’ Animal Response Centre: 1800-476-1600.

Top photo courtesy of Chang Fu Wen.

Cat B COE price rises to S$106,101

COE premiums went up across the board.

August 07, 2024, 05:24 PM

M'sia police suspect dark web child porn syndicate link in alleged kidnapping of Johor girl, 6

The Johor police continued to dig deeper even though the girl was found.

August 07, 2024, 04:31 PM

BTS Suga apologises for riding electric scooter while drunk, was charged & fined by police

His licence was revoked by the police.

August 07, 2024, 03:50 PM

'The Office' star Angela Kinsey visits S'pore

Save Bandit!

August 07, 2024, 03:26 PM

Free Marine Parade shuttle bus service costs S$1 million a year, mostly funded by donations

It also qualified for government grants as a community ground-up initiative.

August 07, 2024, 02:59 PM

No evidence of S'poreans responsible for posts carrying false narratives on S'pore leadership transition: MHA

There have been no further posts detected.

August 07, 2024, 02:18 PM

Crowdstrike IT outage: S'pore govt to set up internal taskforce to assess digital resilience

No one expected a "fairly innocuous software update" could have caused a global disruption, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said.

August 07, 2024, 02:02 PM

S'poreans in UK urged to avoid riot-affected areas: S'pore High Commission in London

Riots have been spreading across the UK since Jul. 29.

August 07, 2024, 01:04 PM

1 S'porean travelled to Lebanon despite advisory & knowing dangers: MFA

He appealed for Singaporeans not to travel to the region unless absolutely necessary.

August 07, 2024, 12:56 PM

Manager of Indonesia's Olympic badminton team in Paris had his car broken into & bag stolen, lost S$78,300

The bag contained approximately 950 million rupiah (S$78,300) of team expenses, credit cards and passports.

August 07, 2024, 12:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.