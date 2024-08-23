Orange cat on M'sian man's Lamborghini sits, poops & leaves

An orange cat in Malaysia casually sat on a Lamborghini — and then took a dump on it later.

Footage of the incident was shared on TikTok.

What video showed

The supercar belonged to Malaysian influencer Asyraf Arsad.

The community cat was seen lounging on top of his Lamborghini in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

As Asyraf walked by, the feline yawned while completely at ease.

When Asyraf returned to his car later on, he found a substantial quantity of faeces left on the top of the car.

And the cat was gone.

But paw prints left all over the vehicle suggested it was the culprit and not a human.

Asyraf laughed the incident off and noted that the poop did not smell that bad and could be washed away easily.

Why poop on a lambo?

Cats instinctively poop in sand or soil, and will habitually return to familiar spots to do so.

This particular cat's decision to poop on the car could be explained by changes to the cat's routine or environment, which can cause cats to act out of the ordinary.

Case in point:

Top photos via @aasuperscalper TikTok