Back

Orange cat on M'sian man's Lamborghini sits, poops & leaves

Just orange cat things.

Belmont Lay | August 23, 2024, 12:32 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An orange cat in Malaysia casually sat on a Lamborghini — and then took a dump on it later.

Footage of the incident was shared on TikTok.

@aasuperscalper komen sikit apa nak buat ni? 🤣 #fypシ #malaysia ♬ original sound - AA HANDSOME

What video showed

The supercar belonged to Malaysian influencer Asyraf Arsad.

The community cat was seen lounging on top of his Lamborghini in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

As Asyraf walked by, the feline yawned while completely at ease.

When Asyraf returned to his car later on, he found a substantial quantity of faeces left on the top of the car.

And the cat was gone.

But paw prints left all over the vehicle suggested it was the culprit and not a human.

Asyraf laughed the incident off and noted that the poop did not smell that bad and could be washed away easily.

Why poop on a lambo?

Cats instinctively poop in sand or soil, and will habitually return to familiar spots to do so.

This particular cat's decision to poop on the car could be explained by changes to the cat's routine or environment, which can cause cats to act out of the ordinary.

Case in point:

Top photos via @aasuperscalper TikTok

Temperature & visual screening at Changi & Seletar airports as precautionary measures against mpox

Similar measures will be implemented at sea checkpoints.

August 23, 2024, 12:06 AM

S’pore streets adorned in pink due to trumpet tree blooms

Our very own annual "sakura".

August 22, 2024, 06:00 PM

M'sian man, 33, tries to rob S'porean man, 60, in Little India using meat hook but fails, gets jail & caning

He said he had been drinking for more than 12 hours.

August 22, 2024, 05:26 PM

Man U legend Roy Keane wanted to visit S'pore zoo with Nicky Butt, but ended up at Raffles Hotel's Long Bar & turned it into a 'zoo'

He told Gary Neville and Ian Wright he had fun in Singapore.

August 22, 2024, 04:32 PM

North Korea may punish table tennis medal winners for taking selfie & smiling with South Korea athletes

It was a nice moment.

August 22, 2024, 03:51 PM

JB-S'pore RTS Link about 83% done, M'sia says

Almost there.

August 22, 2024, 03:18 PM

Up to 50% off Peach Garden dim sum for diners whose birthdate or NRIC has a '2'

Minimum two pax, please.

August 22, 2024, 03:17 PM

At least S$385.6 million lost to scams in 1st half of 2024, up 24.6% from same period in 2023

In terms of the total amount lost, investment scams were the most serious, with S$133.4 million lost.

August 22, 2024, 03:08 PM

ScamShield app users can now submit screenshots of messages to check if they are scams

The app will also be able to classify the types of scams.

August 22, 2024, 03:00 PM

Online CPF withdrawal limit reduced from S$200,000 to S$50,000 per day to reduce scam losses

August 22, 2024, 03:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.