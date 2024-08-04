Ong Ye Kung to attend 16th Asean Health Ministers' Meeting in Laos from Aug. 5-9

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung will attend the 16th Asean Health Ministers' Meeting (AHMM) in Vientiane, Lao PDR, from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2024.

During the AHMM, he will meet his counterparts from other Asean countries, and will be accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The AHMM is a biennial meeting where Asean health leaders set the direction for regional health cooperation and chart the course of the Asean health sector.

Attendees include health ministers and senior officials from Asean, China, Japan, South Korea and the U.S..

The Asean secretary-general, and the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) regional directors or their representatives will also be present.

The theme for this year’s meeting is "Transforming Asean Health Development in a New Context".

The meeting will discuss various health issues including strengthening post-pandemic health systems capacity to enhance regional resilience, and envisioning and setting health priorities for Asean after 2025.

