Old Chang Kee does new S$2 mozzarella cheese & kaya puff for 59th National Day

Belmont Lay | August 08, 2024, 06:44 PM

What screams Singapore national day?

If you were to ask Old Chang Kee, it is mozzarella cheese and kaya puff, apparently.

The new Cheezy Kaya’O has been launched in time for Singapore's 59th birthday.

For S$2, the new item is made of a buttery puff pastry filled with a creamy blend of mozzarella cheese and kaya.

Taste test

Our taste test revealed that the salty sweet flavour is highly pronounced, but do not expect any mozzarella cheese to ooze out.

It is more kaya than mozzarella.

The filling is reminiscent of salted egg yolk sauce.

By Ilyda Chua

The pastry is good old Old Chang Kee in taste, texture and presentation.

Cheezy Kaya’O is available at Old Chang Kee outlets island-wide from Aug. 8 to 31, 2024.

It is also available via GrabFood, Deliveroo, and foodpanda.

Top photos via Old Chang Kee & Ilyda Chua

