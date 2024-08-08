Back

Old Chang Kee & SGX named in Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion list for 2024

Kinda hungry now.

Ilyda Chua | August 08, 2024, 11:00 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Homegrown brand Old Chang Kee, best known for its curry puffs, was among seven local firms named in Forbes Asia's 2024 Best Under A Billion list.

A compilation of 200 publicly traded companies with sales under US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) but above US$10 million (S$13.3 million), the list also featured other local businesses, including Singapore Exchange and Credit Bureau Asia.

Design and manufacturing firm Aztech Global, electrical products retailer Choo Chiang Holdings, food producer Delfi, and Eggriculture Foods also made the cut, out of a pool of 20,000 listed firms.

Old Chang Kee's chief financial officer, Song Yeow Chung, said the company is honoured to be on the list, reported The Straits Times.

Forbes noted that F&B companies were among the top performers, marking the return of tourists and a "flourishing middle class willing to splurge on meals out".

While geopolitical and inflationary headwinds sapped momentum from some economies, strong domestic demand, alongside greater infrastructure spending and global trade, helped power the region's growth, it reported.

Top image from Old Chang Kee/Facebook

S'pore woman, 35, hits girl, policewoman & 2 men in 4 separate incidents, gets 8 months & 15 weeks jail term

The accused was also previously jailed for causing permanent injury to another woman in 2017.

August 08, 2024, 10:28 AM

S'pore kayaker Stephenie Chen advances to Olympic semi-finals, will compete on Aug. 10

Congrats!!

August 08, 2024, 09:52 AM

'Electoral boundaries meant to serve interests of S'poreans, not political parties': Parliament debates issue ahead of next GE

“I trust all my public service officers have, whether they are in the EBRC or not, for them to discharge their duties without fear and favour,” Chan Chun Sing said.

August 08, 2024, 08:21 AM

S'pore kitefoiler Max Maeder ranks 2nd after 7 races, moves on to Grand Finals for medal fight

Proud.

August 07, 2024, 11:22 PM

27 individuals, including 13 migrant domestic workers, arrested by MOM for employment-related offences

Investigations against those arrested are ongoing.

August 07, 2024, 10:16 PM

Rainie Yang's Aug. 24 S'pore concert cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances', new date & venue to be provided

All tickets will be fully refunded.

August 07, 2024, 08:40 PM

Loh Kean Yew announces he's a father to baby boy after return from Paris Olympics

Congrats!!

August 07, 2024, 07:35 PM

Johor girl, 6, undergoing therapy after alleged abduction

The girl is "experiencing emotional stress", her mother said.

August 07, 2024, 07:14 PM

Milo Boost Up is Milo & coffee combined. Sip or skip it?

A Milo and coffee fusion is finally here.

August 07, 2024, 07:00 PM

EBRC not formed. So when will the next S'pore General Elections happen? Here's our two cents.

Tick tock.

August 07, 2024, 06:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.