Oasis reunite

Oasis is back.

The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, 51 and 57 respectively, will play together again after 16 years.

The British band is scheduled to do a 14-date tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2025.

The concerts will take place in July and August, at stadiums in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Aug. 31, with prices to be revealed on the day.

Oasis split in 2009

The announcement comes 15 years after Oasis split in 2009 following many years of infighting, with Noel officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris.

The news of the new concerts coincides with the 30th anniversary of "Definitely Maybe", Oasis' first album in 1994 that put the band on the map.

The concerts in 2025 will come 30 years after the release of their second album, 1995’s "(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?".

The setlist for the 2025 reunion shows will not be explicitly geared around that second album.

This is unlike Liam's continuing 30th anniversary tour of the band’s 1994 debut.

A press release labelled the dates as the “domestic leg” of the tour and “plans are under way” for it to go beyond Europe later in 2025.

On the feuding brothers’ decision to reunite, the release said: “There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realisation that the time is right.”

It added: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Young audience following

The Oasis lineup has not been confirmed.

The band also have no plans to make new music.

The Gallagher brothers had been teasing the news on social media in recent days.

They shared a clip of the date “27.08.24” in the same font as the Oasis logo on their respective social media accounts, as well as the official Oasis accounts.

Despite Oasis’s inactivity, the band’s popularity with the younger audience is evident.

The band have 21.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a Gen Z following.

Earlier in 2024, Dua Lipa used the band’s identifiable font in the marketing for her "Radical Optimism" album that is supposedly Britpop-inspired.

Speculation is rife that a lucrative reunion might be due to Noel’s recent divorce from his second wife, Sara MacDonald, in a settlement reported to cost around £20 million (S$34.5 million).

