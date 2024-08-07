No evidence of S'poreans responsible for posts carrying false narratives on S'pore leadership transition: MHA

Investigations have not found evidence that Singaporeans or persons based in Singapore are responsible for the 95 accounts flagged by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2024 for carrying false narratives on Singapore’s leadership transition.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling revealed the information on Aug. 7 in parliament in response to questions posed by Member of Parliament Ang Wei Neng.

On Jul. 19, 2024, MHA issued Account Restriction Directions (ARDs) under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act 2021 (FICA) to social media platforms X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, requiring them to block 95 online accounts on their platforms from being accessible to Singapore end-users.

The ARDs required the platforms to take “all reasonable steps to terminate any functionality of their services that enables interactions between the specified accounts and end-users physically present in Singapore.”

No Singaporeans involved

"This episode is a reminder that Singapore is vulnerable to Hostile Information Campaigns (HICs) because of our small, open, and highly digitally connected society," Sun said.

HIC tactics range from polarising societies by exploiting fault lines and manipulating public opinion on sensitive issues to undermining trust in government and institutions, she explained.

While legislative levers that prevent and detect HICs are important, Sun emphasised that public vigilance is equally important.

She urged Singaporeans to be discerning when consuming and disseminating information online.

"We should always fact check the information, to see if it is accurate and authentic, against a credible source."

No further posts

Sun said that authorities had not detected any further posts from the network after May 10, 2024.

Between Apr. 17 and May 10, 2024, a network of 92 social media accounts across the five social media platforms published over 120 posts containing videos on Singapore’s leadership transition.

MHA stated in a press release on Jul. 19 that the posts were published in “a coordinated manner and contained narratives which alleged that Singapore is in the pocket of a foreign actor”.

The remaining three of the 95 accounts belong to a Singapore chapter called Himalaya Singapore under HSO.

Hostile interference

Ang followed up with a question about what resources are used to monitor hostile interference and whether it will be possible to use more resources during "sensitive periods".

"We monitor the online space, and we will not hesitate to use appropriate levers, including our Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act directions, for national security reasons," Sun said in response.

However, she said MHA will not be able to disclose further details.

Sun said they are not able to disclose details of operations against foreign interference in Singapore.

