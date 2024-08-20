Relatable, hopeful, 'jarring': Former NMPs on PM Wong's 'major reset' message in maiden National Day Rally speech

Last Sunday night, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered his maiden National Day Rally.

It was with an earnestness, and some good-natured dad humour, that he spoke about issues like jobs, education, housing — and, quite significantly, a "refreshed Singaporean Dream".

"I may be Prime Minister. But I’m also a fellow citizen and friend, sharing the same experiences and concerns as all of you," he began his English-language speech.

He then delved into a number of policies — some expected, some more progressive.

The overall message was a "major reset": a future-centred approach that is likely to resonate with younger Singaporeans.

But what stands out, what hints from between the lines, and what does this signal for the rest of his premiership?

Mothership spoke to three former Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) to hear their thoughts.

Affable, relatable, safe: Eugene Tan

"Please see me as a fellow traveller, a friend, a fellow citizen... I'm just like you, I just happen to be your Prime Minister."

In political analyst Eugene Tan's words, the rally signals a new era of leadership — one built on affability, personability, and relatability.

"The days of strongmen Prime Ministers are long gone," he explained.

"The way he delivered the content — that self deprecating nature, the range of emotions — I think he was trying to say look, I'm just like you. Human. I just happen to be your Prime Minister."

Policy-wise, the speech holds plenty of goodies but skims over more controversial issues like immigration.

And despite PM Wong's phrasing, the "'major reset' may have been slightly overstated", opined the Singapore Management University law professor.

With some messages, such as gender equality or lifelong learning, the policies may be new.

But they're based on what are already "accepted truths", Tan pointed out.

"I thought his approach was pretty shrewd. It was about getting Singaporeans to know who he is," he said. "I think he's trying to say that he and his team are ready to take Singapore forward. There will be changes in policies — policies that are not so relevant or are not serving us well now.

"But there will also be continuity, because you know, we mustn't throw the baby out with the bathwater."

Hopeful, but there's room for more: Anthea Ong

One thing that stands out about his speech, said social entrepreneur Anthea Ong, was how future-focused it was.

In recent years, many announcements have been targeted at seniors, in line with Singapore's ageing population.

But many of the "wow" announcements in PM Wong's rally — like the enhanced parental leave, and the unemployment grants — appeared more focused on the younger generation instead.

"I think that's quite skilful," she said.

"In challenging times, that repeated narrative [of responsibility] can feel very heavy...there isn't a lot of light ahead, what's the future, this gray, gray feeling. And so I thought he had quite a hopeful stance."

In both style and substance, PM Wong's speech hinted at a more consultative, empathetic, and diverse governance.

At the same time, there is still room for more to be done.

Ong alluded to a few issues that she'd hoped to be addressed more directly — hot-button issues, such as rising HDB resale prices, migrant worker welfare, and caregiving leave.

"There's certainly some 'wow' factor [in his speech]... I think the effort is there, in terms of a refresh," she said.

"I would say it's probably not so bold yet, but let's see. Maybe we'll see more coming forward in the next Budget."

A Pandora's Box: Calvin Cheng

There's plenty of good in PM Wong's speech — hinting at a post-materialist, compassionate, inclusive style of leadership.

But there's also the opening of the "Pandora's Box" of "welfarism", specifically concerning the new unemployment benefit scheme, said former NMP Calvin Cheng.

"The government, for my generation, has always exhorted us to be self-reliant, to be independent... and unemployment benefits have always been the Rubicon that the PAP would not cross," he said.

"But the Pandora's Box has been opened. Now we do have jobseekers' allowance. And it's not longer a debate or discussion about whether we are going to have it or not, but how much we are going to get."

While the other benefits were less dramatic, the change in perspective will take some getting used to among older Singaporeans.

And more importantly, the door has now been opened to other forms of welfare — like free healthcare or pensions. It remains to be seen how far the government will walk along this path; and in that, there's uncertainty.

"The sacred cow has been slain," Cheng said.

"I cannot tell you how jarring it is for people of my generation, because for decades it's been drummed into our minds that welfare is bad... [so] some people are worried."

