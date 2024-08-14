S'pore merchants can use new Nets app on smart devices for contactless payments

Merchants in Singapore will be able to use their smart devices to accept payment by downloading an app, Nets SoftPOS.

The app is by payment services group Network for Electronic Transfers (Nets) and was introduced to over 30 merchants in a pilot programme in the first half of 2024.

Merchants can accept contactless transactions from cards, QR codes and mobile payments from their Android smart devices, including smartphones.

It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

However, there is no firm timeline yet as to when the app will be available for Apple users.

How it works

Consumers can pay by tapping their Nets ATM or debit card, Nets prepaid card, or credit or debit card, with no option to insert a card.

Alternatively, scanning the QR code using DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and UOB banking apps, as well as overseas banking and wallet apps from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand also works.

Apple and Google Pay on mobile devices can also be used.

PIN needed for S$100 and above payments

For Nets transactions over S$100, a PIN need to be keyed in to authorise the transaction after tapping.

The new app makes it easier for merchants s they will not need to integrate additional terminals or hardware, Nets said.

A Nets SoftPOS monthly subscription is about half the cost of the subscription for a Nets payment terminal, The Straits Times reported.

Top photo via Nets