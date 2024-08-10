Back

5 heartland locations to catch National Day fireworks on Aug. 10

NDP celebrations continue.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 10, 2024, 10:07 AM

Events

Can't get enough of the National Day vibes?

More celebrations will continue over the weekend at five heartland locations in Singapore.

Festivities with unique themes, organised by the People's Association, will be held from 4pm to 9pm on Aug. 10 at Bishan, Punggol, Yishun, Paya Lebar, and Buona Vista.

Here are the exact locations of these heartland celebrations:

Bishan: “Unity in Diversity” at the open field opposite Bishan Circle Line MRT Station (Central district)

Punggol: “One HOME” at the Punggol open field next to Waterway Point (North East district)

Yishun: “Moving Forward, Cherishing our Past” at the open field next to FutsalArena @ Yishun (North West district)

Paya Lebar: “Lights Up, Power Up” at the open field next to Paya Lebar Quarter 1 (South East district)

Buona Vista: “Hearts ToGather” at the open field next to Buona Vista MRT Station (South West district)

Besides a variety of booths and activities, you can expect fireworks and static displays of vehicles from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Access to all celebration sites is ticketed, and tickets have been given out since Jul. 12 at the community clubs in these five districts.

Ticketholders are also entitled to a complimentary NDP pack.

If you did not manage to get a ticket, you can still find a good spot to enjoy the fireworks nearby.

Top image from NDPeeps/Facebook

