Highlights from 3-hour National Day Parade 2024

Singapore celebrated her 59th birthday on Aug. 9, 2024.

Some 27,000 spectators gathered at the Padang for the National Day Parade (NDP).

Many were decked in red and white colours to celebrate the occasion.

Rare, rainy NDP

Heavy rain poured over the Marina Bay area around an hour before the start of the parade.

The rain, however, did not dampen the National Day spirit and the parade continued with a slight drizzle.

The NDP 2024 staff could be seen hard at work, sweeping water off the Padang stage for the parade.

While this is the first time rain was observed during the NDP in recent times, the NDP was no stranger to the wet weather.

Rain also fell on Singapore's first NDP held in 1966 and on 1968's NDP.

Then, the military contingents continued marching in the rain. Many spectators were drenched, but they were undeterred by the wet weather.

The same spirit continued five decades on, as the crowd at Padang braved the rain with ponchos and umbrellas to celebrate the nation's birthday.

Red Lions and their smooth landings

One of the most anticipated parts of the annual NDP celebration featured the military free-fall parachutists, the Red Lions.

The crowd at the Padang was definitely thrilled to see smooth landings from the team of eight parachutists.

Salute to sirs and ma'ams.

First NDP appearance as SM Lee, PM Wong & President Tharman

This year marks the first NDP appearance for Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

SM Lee was all smiles, waving the Singapore flag as he greeted the crowd.

Following SM Lee's appearance, the parade also played a short tribute video of Singaporeans thanking him for his contribution as the prime minister.

Likewise, PM Wong received warm welcome from Singaporeans upon his arrival.

And President Tharman, in his suit and tie, inspected the Guard of Honour contingents as the head of state after greeting the audiences.

Someone cried

In 2022, a man was caught crying on camera while singing the national anthem.

This year, yet another man was caught crying on camera while singing the national anthem.

BROS CRYING AGAIN WHILE SINGING NATIONAL ANTHEM 😭😭😭😭#NDP2024 pic.twitter.com/9DNELQetYg — 𓆩 fas 🧚‍♀️ 𓆪 (@pixielixxie) August 9, 2024

Similarity index 98 per cent.

National pledge and anthem signed by a member of the Deaf community

You may notice a small box at the bottom right corner during the national pledge and anthem segment.

That's a sign language picture-in-picture box, featuring sign language performer Shalini Gidwani who is a member of the Deaf community.

Not alone

Singaporean singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng sang this year's NDP theme song "Not Alone".

Kheng sang on the podium as performers paraded on the ground, forming what appeared to look like our national flower, the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim.

Fireworks set off as Kheng sang "Not Alone".

Beautiful. :')

This is home

For the final part of the parade, homegrown artists Shazza, Amni Musfirah, Joanna Dong, Kheng, and weish took to the stage to sing a medley of past National Day songs.

Shazza took the lead in singing "Tomorrow's Here Today" while Amni sang "Home".

The parade concluded as the singers, along with the audience, sang "Our Singapore".

A fireworks segment closed off the three-hour parade.

Our dreams may take us all around the world, but we'll always find our way back home 🇸🇬 ❤️ Happy 59th Birthday Singapore! And cheers to the long weekend everyone 🥳 🎵: Kit Chan - Home Piano Cover by Cres Ho #NationalDay2024 #Singapore #ArtScienceMuseum #fireworks pic.twitter.com/T6a2nzq9aP — ArtScience Museum (@ArtSciMuseum) August 9, 2024

Credits roll

Last but not least, this performer successfully grabbed our attention during credits roll.

Top image via Chan Seng/Mothership and NDPeeps/YouTube.