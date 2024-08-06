National Day display at Pandan Gardens vandalised from 'SG 59 PGRN' to 'SG 59 PORN'

A National Day display at Block 404 Pandan Gardens Road was changed from a celebratory message about Singapore's 59th birthday to something else entirely.

Comprising of a bed of red-and-white flowers, the original display showed a white heart spelling out the words "SG 59 PGRN", where "PGRN" stands for "Pandan Gardens Residents' Network", underneath the national flag.

However, when TikTok user Kevin Singh (@k3vinsingh) passed by, it had been altered to spell, "SG 59 PORN".

White flowers from the heart-shaped frame appeared to have been rearranged in order to form the new text.

In a video of the incident posted to TikTok on Aug. 5, Singh can be heard saying, "59 porn? Seriously?"

Happened last Saturday

Speaking to Mothership, Singh said he and his friend saw the altered display on Aug. 3.

"[We] didn't report as my friend and I fixed it after I took the video," he explained.

"Found it funny to be honest, because even after it's fixed, it looks the same...[the 'G'] still looks like an 'O' from afar."

The Friends of Ayer Rajah Facebook page posted on Aug. 5 an update acknowledging the "recent vandalism" of the decorations.

"The hard work and effort put in by the Pandan Gardens Residents’ Network and residents have been marred by this distasteful act," the post noted, adding that they had made a police report.

"We will not let this act of vandalism dampen our spirits."

Here's a photo of the display, pre-alterations:

Top image from Kevin Singh/TikTok and Friends of Ayer Rajah/Facebook