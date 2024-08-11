Back

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Nadia Ahmad Samdin expecting 1st child

Ruth Chai | August 11, 2024, 12:28 PM

Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC Nadia Ahmad Samdin, 34, is expecting her first child.

She took to Instagram to share the good news, posing with her husband while holding onto a children's toy, a finger puppet book and a small pair of shoes.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadia Ahmad Samdin (@samdingoingon)

"We are looking forward to meeting you, our little one," she wrote.

She also shared another photo of herself on National Day with a noticeable baby bump.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadia Ahmad Samdin (@samdingoingon)

"Dear Jellybean, as you grow within me, on this National Day I cannot help but feel gratitude to everyone who has shown our growing family their love and care," she penned.

"At times, there were storms that were harder to weather than others – some Edusave ceremonies while hugging and congratulating students where I would quietly ask God in between if we would have your own little one someday to cheer on to," she added.

She expressed her appreciation and respect to other parents, and thanked her family, friends and team for their support and encouragement.

"Every interaction re-energises me, and I cannot thank you enough for making this house feel like home."

