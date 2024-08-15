Back

Myna seen with duct tape plastered on its neck & legs at Yew Tee MRT station

Appalling behaviour.

Natalie Ong | August 15, 2024, 03:51 PM

A Javan myna was found with red duct tape plastered on its neck and around both its legs on Aug. 11 at Yew Tee MRT station, according to a Facebook post by the Urban Birds Initiative Singapore.

The adhesive used in duct tape is toxic to birds if ingested, and could be potentially fatal in nature.

Urban Birds Initiative Singapore added that it can causes painful blisters to the animal as well.

Photo from Urban Birds Initiative Singapore/Facebook

The Urban Birds Initiative is a ground-up collective "striving for a compassionate society for humans and urban birds to coexist happily".

Under the Animals and Birds Act, anyone who is found guilty of cruelty to animals can be imprisoned for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000, or both.

What to do if you encounter the bird

Urban Birds Initiative added that for those who happen to encounter this particular myna, they can try to secure the bird safely in a box, and call the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

If you do witness incidents of animal abuse, take note of details such as the date, time and location for authorities to assist in the investigation.

For such incidents, you can contact the appropriate authorities:

  • For domestic animals, call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) at 62875355 ext. 9.

  • For wildlife, call Acres at 9783 7782, or the National Parks Board (NParks) at 1800-476-1600.

Top photo from Urban Birds Initiative Singapore / Facebook and Matti Leppänen / Google Maps

