Ex-M'sia PM Muhyiddin charged with sedition over comments made during by-election campaign

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged with sedition on Aug. 27, after having been accused of making controversial remarks regarding then-Malaysian Agong (King), Abdullah of Pahang.

Disputed the duties and roles of the Agong (allegedly)

Muhyiddin has been accused of allegedly insulting royal institutions during campaigning for the Aug. 17 Nenggiri by-election.

According to Free Malaysia Today and Bernama, a video circulating on Malaysian social media showing Muhyiddin making a campaign speech and allegedly questioning the decision to make Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian Prime Minister, made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the time, Abdullah of Pahang.

FMT quotes the video posted to social media, where Muhyiddin says "Who was the Yang-di-Pertuan Agong back then? You understand right?"

Muhyiddin is alleged to have disputed the duties and roles of Abdullah, suggesting that he (Muhyiddin) should have been given the opportunity to form the government after the 15th Malaysian general election in 2022.

Muhyiddin insisted that before Anwar had become PM, he supposedly had the statutory declarations (SD) of 115 members of parliament supporting him for PM, more than the 112 needed for a majority.

Abdullah instead approached Anwar to form a government, who ultimately was able to form a government.

Free Malaysia Today said 29 police reports were made in relation to his speech, as well as being rebuked by the Pahang Palace.

As of 2024, Abdullah is no longer the Malaysian king, reverting to his role as Sultan of Pahang.

Statement of fact

On Aug. 21, Muhyiddin handed over documents related to the investigation into his remarks, saying that his comments about the 115 SDs was a statement of fact, and that not a single word in his speech" had meant to insult the king or the royal institution, as reported by The Star.

Members of the Perikatan Nasional coalition have instead said that the video showing Muhyiddin making the remarks had been selectively edited in order to show them in a bad light, "with malicious intent", as Free Malaysia Today quoted PN Youth election director Akmal Zahin Zainal as saying.

Fine and jail

On Aug. 27, Muhyiddin appeared at the Gua Musang court complex to plead not guilty to a charge of sedition over his remarks.

FMT reports that Muhyiddin has pled not guilty to the charge, and will claim trial.

If found guilty, Muhyiddin could face a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,500) or a sentence of up to three years imprisonment, or both.

The Malay Mail reports that Muhyiddin is out on bail, and that the next case mention is currently scheduled for Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, the Nenggiri constituency was retaken by Anwar's coalition partner UMNO, defeating the PN candidate by over 3,000 votes, where they had lost the seat by 800 votes previously.

