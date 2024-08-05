Tourist complains of rats in Geylang hotel room, hotel staff gives rat traps

A tourist from Malaysia who was staying in a hotel room along Sims Avenue was about to go to sleep when she heard strange noises in her room.

When she looked around, she was shocked to find rats scurrying about in her room — not one but at least three of them.

The tourist then immediately complained to the hotel staff about the rats and wanted to change rooms.

They told her the hotel was full and gave her rat traps instead.

S$111 per night

Chen (transliteration) told 8world News that her friend had booked a four-day, three-night stay at the three-star hotel through a booking platform for S$333 (RM1,129).

They checked in on Jul. 19, 2024, and were given a windowless room with a foul odour, so they asked for a change of room.

The new room didn't have any noticeable issues so they dropped off their stuff and went sightseeing.

They didn't expect this room to have a rat infestation.

"We saw the rats coming in through the door gap, and they aren't afraid of us at all. My friend tried to scare them away with a pair of slippers, but the rats were unfazed and even jumped onto our beds," she said.

As their request for another change of room was rejected, they had to return to their room to spend the night.

She said it was difficult for them to sleep with rats by their side, and they only managed to doze off peacefully after the rats left in the morning.

Called the police after no refund

Chen and her friend immediately had a change of room after they woke up in the afternoon.

When they were leaving, they discovered that their pillowcases were yellow, mouldy, and stained with blood.

They claimed they didn't check the third room and left their luggage before leaving for their sightseeing plans.

When they returned to the hotel room at around 9pm, they realised it had a foul odour.

They went to the reception to complain again and once again received rat traps — the staff even gave them two.

"All I wanted was a clean room that we could sleep in. And one with no rats," Chen said.

Out of frustration, Chen said they then decided to check out of the hotel and asked for a refund but were told that a manager would contact Chen instead.

After waiting for two hours with no updates, Chen decided to call the police.

Police confirmed with 8world that a report was lodged.

Spent a roomless night at the Marina Bay Sands area

Chen said police officers came down to the hotel to help mediate the situation.

The manager advised Chen to seek a refund from the booking platform, while the platform directed her to negotiate with the hotel.

Unable to find another hotel at the last minute, Chen and her friend spent the night at the Marina Bay Sands area before securing a new hotel the following morning.

Top photos via 8world