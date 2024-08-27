M'sia man, 24, dies after being slashed outside Melaka barber shop & later attacked by men with machetes outside hospital

A 24-year-old man in Malaysia died after being brutally attacked by a group of masked men with machetes.

Jasin district police chief, Deputy Superintendent Ahmad Jamil Radzi said that the victim was first attacked at a barber shop before being attacked again outside a hospital, reported The Star and New Straits Times.

The man succumbed to his injuries later that day.

Two attacks on same day

The victim was first attacked at a barber shop in Taman Rim Baru at about 8:40pm on Aug. 25.

He had managed to contact his brother to drive him to the Jasin hospital following the first attack, Ahmad Jamil said.

However, the assailants intercepted their car and smashed their windshield.

The frightened brother crashed into an ambulance and fled the scene to seek help at a police station, reportedly leaving the victim behind.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at about 10:15pm that same day.

Three suspects detained

Three suspects aged 21 to 31 have been detained on Aug. 26, Ahmad Jamil stated.

The police have launched a manhunt to track two more suspects who are still at large.

"We have obtained a seven-day remand order on all three to assist investigation under Section 320 of the Penal Code for murder," he said.

The police are also looking into the motive behind the attack.

