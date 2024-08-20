Barrier blocking Mount Fuji view removed to prevent typhoon damage

Members of the public can now observe Mount Fuji from afar again at the Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko, Japan after local authorities removed a black barrier that was initially put up to block the view.

According to Japan English-language newspaper The Japan Times, it had been removed by town authorities on Aug. 15 to prevent it from being damaged by Typhoon Ampil.

Put up to deter unruly tourists

The Fujikawaguchiko town had become popular after pictures of a local convenience store with Mount Fuji in the background made the rounds online.

The barrier, a black screen put up by authorities on May 21, was part of the town's measures to stop unruly tourists from crowding the area.

According to The Japan Times, the barrier was put up after residents complained about visitors behaviour, such as jaywalking and littering.

They had also reportedly climbed over a dental clinic's roof to take pictures and ignored warnings from security guards.

Removed after only three months, tourist behaviour to be monitored

On Aug. 15, authorities removed the barrier to prevent damage from a typhoon which hit the country's shores over the weekend.

According to Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun, authorities are not planning to put up the 2.5-metre high barrier again unless they observe misbehaviour from tourists again.

The black screen was previously replaced with stronger material on Jul. 25 after some tourists reportedly made holes in the screen in order to take photos of Mount Fuji through it.

However, the area has reportedly seen a decrease in unruly behaviour following the installation of the barrier, along with continued efforts to educate visitors.

Top photos via AP News & Kawaguchiko Station Inn/Facebook