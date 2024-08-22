Back

Motorcyclist, 34, in hospital after Yishun accident, wife appeals for eyewitnesses

The bike was two weeks old.

Ilyda Chua | August 22, 2024, 01:24 PM

After her husband was involved in an accident near Yishun MRT station, a woman in Singapore is now looking for eyewitnesses.

The woman, Aereen Lee, posted her appeal on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

"Hi, really need Yishun residents' help," she wrote.

"[If] anyone [was] there at the timing, I need the evidence of the footage...thanks a lot if anyone can help me out."

She added that the accident, which took place on Aug. 15 at around 4:30pm to 5pm, had led to her husband's loss of income.

Lee also posted a photo of the aftermath of the incident, showing her husband looking dazed at the side of the road beside a knocked-over motorcycle.

Photo from Aereen Lee/Facebook

Motorcycle and van

In the comments section of the Facebook post, some users suggested that moving forward, he should invest in a bike or helmet camera.

Lee responded that he had only gotten the motorcycle two weeks ago, and had been "on the way to install [a] cam, yet sh*t happened".

She also claimed that the van — the other party in the accident — had split lanes, while her husband had been riding in lane.

Mothership has reached out to Lee for more information.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that the police had been alerted to the accident involving a van and a motorcycle.

It took place along Yishun Avenue 5 towards Sembawang Road.

A 34-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed to the hospital, while a 41-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Aereen Lee and Google Maps

