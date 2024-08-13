Motorcycle overtakes on extreme right of car on right-most lane of ECP & crashes

A motorcyclist was seen pulling off a risky overtaking manoeuvre along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) — only to crash and hit at least two cars.

The incident along the expressway was caught on camera and shared online.

According to the caption, the incident took place on Aug. 13 at about 8:20am.

What video showed

The video showed traffic slowing down momentarily before the motorcycle was seen coming into view travelling on the right-most lane and attempting to overtake a white car from its right.

As the view of the motorcycle was obscured by the white car, it was believed that the two-wheeler went off the road and rode into the bushes momentarily before crashing.

This was due to the dirt that was seen kicked up onto the road when the motorcycle crashed.

The fallen motorcycle then hit an orange car on the next lane before coming to a stop.

The rider was seen rolling on the road before getting up.

Aftermath of crash

After the motorcyclist crashed, a fellow rider pulled up to check on the fallen rider and also appeared to motion with his hands, as if to question the fallen rider about pulling off the dangerous manoeuvre.

The motorcyclist who crashed was seen in a still frame in the video pushing the motorcycle towards the left-hand side of the expressway.

Dangerous to overtake from the right on right-most lane

Overtaking on the right of vehicles on lane one is a major no-no.

This is so as motorists will not expect another vehicle to appear on the right while on the right-most lane, given how tight the space can be, as well as the higher speeds which vehicles travel at along that lane.

