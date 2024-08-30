Back

Lane-splitting motorcyclist hits jaywalking woman along congested Henderson Road

Both lane-splitting and jaywalking were slammed.

Belmont Lay | August 30, 2024, 03:39 PM

A motorcycle collided into a woman along Henderson Road on Aug. 29 at around 6:20pm.

Footage of the collision was shared online.

What video showed

The video was shot by the camera mounted on the motorcycle.

The caption of the post of the video read: "Woman dash out of the road and knock into me causing me to fall."

It showed the perspective of the rider lane-splitting along the two-lane Henderson Road, which was congested at that time.

A motorcycle in front could be seen lane-splitting as well.

A jaywalking woman then emerged from the right behind a lorry and walked into the path of the motorcyclist and both parties collided.

The woman could be seen falling and rolling on the ground.

The footage indicated that the motorcycle had also fallen to the ground and was resting on its side.

After the woman got off the ground, she was seen retrieving her earphones from the front of the motorcycle, which was then pushed to the side.

Responses

The video attracted comments slamming both the jaywalker and the motorcyclist.

The jaywalker was blamed for crossing the road and causing the accident, as she was in a blind spot before emerging in front of the motorcycle.

Commenters questioned if she had sufficiently looked out for oncoming traffic before crossing the road, even though the vehicles were at a standstill then.

Is lane-splitting allowed?

Blame was also directed at the motorcyclist for lane-splitting.

Commenters who argued that the lane-splitting practice should be outlawed in Singapore attracted responses that it would not be practical to ban it.

A link was also provided in one of the comments to an April 2024 written reply to a parliamentary question on traffic accidents arising from lane-splitting.

It spelled out the reasons that lane-splitting in Singapore is not illegal, but not encouraged.

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam wrote: "Making lane splitting an offence may not be practical, and it is also very difficult to enforce."

"A better approach is to enhance the safety awareness of motorcyclists and encourage them to practise safe riding habits, including defensive riding, and avoid weaving in and out of traffic."

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante

