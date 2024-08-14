Back

Monster Planet at Centrepoint offering free-flow dessert bar with DIY waffle pops

Dessert monster.

Fasiha Nazren | August 14, 2024, 03:47 PM

Halal Japanese curry chain Monster Planet recently introduced a free-flow dessert bar at its Centrepoint outlet.

Photo from Monster Planet.

The dessert bar features fresh fruits, ice cream, and a do-it-yourself waffle machine.

To try the dessert bar, customers can top up S$5.90++ for adults and S$3.50++ for children below seven years old, with any main order.

Alternatively, customers can also get it ala carte at S$15.90++ for adults and S$9.90++ for children below seven years old.

The dessert bar is limited to 90 minutes per guest.

Wastage will be chargeable at S$5 per 50g.

@mothership.nova Monster Planet 📍: The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Rd, #01-33C, S238843 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 10pm 🍴: S$5.90 per adult, with a main course S$3.50 per child, with a main course S$15.90 per adult, ala carte S$9.90 per child, ala carte #tiktoksg #singapore #buffet #dessert #foodtok #whattoeat #halal #foodfestontiktok ♬ Strawberry Rush - 츄 (CHUU)

Top image from Livia Soh and Monster Planet.

