Monster Planet at Centrepoint offering free-flow dessert bar with DIY waffle pops

Halal Japanese curry chain Monster Planet recently introduced a free-flow dessert bar at its Centrepoint outlet.

The dessert bar features fresh fruits, ice cream, and a do-it-yourself waffle machine.

To try the dessert bar, customers can top up S$5.90++ for adults and S$3.50++ for children below seven years old, with any main order.

Alternatively, customers can also get it ala carte at S$15.90++ for adults and S$9.90++ for children below seven years old.

The dessert bar is limited to 90 minutes per guest.

Wastage will be chargeable at S$5 per 50g.

Top image from Livia Soh and Monster Planet.