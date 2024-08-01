Mister Donut & Ya Kun Kaya Toast collaborate to launch kaya & kopi-flavoured doughnuts

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

This National Day, Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut has collaborated with Ya Kun Kaya Toast to come up with a couple of special flavours.

Ya Kun Kopi Pon De Ring (S$3)

The classic Pon De Ring is infused with brewed coffee and coated with coffee-flavoured milk chocolate.

This doughnut has the robust flavour of the familiar kopi and yet, is still palatable enough for non-coffee lovers.

Ya Kun Kaya Cream donut (S$3)

A fluffy doughnut filled with a blend of Ya Kun's kaya and whipped cream.

This doughnut tastes exactly how we'd imagine kaya-flavoured whipped cream to taste. Nice.

These limited edition doughnuts will be available at all Mister Donut outlets till Aug. 31, 2024.

Scratch and win

From now till Aug. 7, customers who purchase any two doughnuts from the series can get a Ya Kun Kaya Toast Scratch-and-Win card.

Customers can win various prizes including free upsize of hot coffee or tea.

The promotion is limited to the first 100 customers per day per store, with one card per customer.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.