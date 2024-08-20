S$3.50 wanton mee still a thing, available at Min Kee Tanjong Rhu Wanton Noodles at Lor 7 Toa Payoh

Fancy having a cheap eat in Singapore these days?

A hawker stall at Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre has been lauded for sticking to selling S$3.50 bowls of wanton mee in the heart of Singapore.

Min Kee Tanjong Rhu Wanton Noodle, located at 22 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, has at least three dishes priced at S#3.50 each: Wanton noodles, wanton soup and fried wanton.

The stall draws inspiration from Malaysian flavours to bring a new life to the traditional dish, according to one review.

What sets it apart is the option of adding "black chili", which is chili with dark soy sauce, to the springy noodles for a spicy and savoury kick.

Black sauce on wanton noodles is usually found in Malaysia.

According to Google Reviews, the stall opens every day except Tuesdays from 7:30am to 2:30pm.

There is usually a queue but service is quick.

The stalls in this hawker centre typically cater to the residents in the area, who are elderly folks.

Other reviewers claim the price point and taste of the noodles puts it at the top 15 wanton noodles in Singapore, factoring in the taste-affordability dimension.

