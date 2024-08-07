Milo Boost Up is Milo & coffee combined. Sip or skip it?

There are some people out there who love Milo.

And then there are some people out there who love coffee.

If you so happen to fall into these categories, good news: Milo has heard you.

Taking up the challenge to satisfy both Milo and coffee lovers, Milo has come up with Milo Boost Up, the world's first Milo and coffee combination.

And it is sold at all 7-Eleven outlets now.

What is Milo Boost Up?

For the uninitiated, Milo Boost Up is a new beverage to hit the shelves in Singapore.

It is a Milo-meets-coffee affair, blending the best of both worlds.

The “boost” in Milo Boost Up is a nod to the fact that both Milo and coffee can provide the invigorating kick to stimulate your physical and mental energy – at the same time.

Milo Boost Up: Sip or skip?

Milo Boost Up combines the two of the most iconic flavours of Milo and coffee.

To put this flavour combination to the test, I approached two of my colleagues, Tizzy, a Milo lover, and Isaac, a coffee lover, for a taste of the new Milo Boost Up.

Curious to witness their genuine reactions, I decided to let them try the drink without telling them what it is made of.

This was followed by revealing it is, in fact, Milo with coffee.

Milo lover: Familiar taste with a twist

My main quest of finding an adult in the office who does not only craves caffeine led me to Tizzy, 23, a Milo lover, who has been drinking the beverage since young.

When made to sample a taste of Milo Boost Up, she could pick out the taste of Milo in a second, but is unexpectedly struck by the additional flavour.

“It has the rich, smooth taste of Milo, but with an added roasty flavour” she said.

When it was revealed that the drink is bottled Milo and coffee, Tizzy said: “This is such an interesting combination. The familiar Milo with a subtle hint of coffee. Good to keep me awake.”

“I think I can easily drink a bottle of this without feeling overwhelmed,” she said.

The added dimension of another flavour made a familiar taste different, and more enticing, according to her.

Coffee lover: Tastes like malty chocolate coffee

My colleague Isaac, 25, is someone who drinks coffee with a passion.

Given any opportunity to drink coffee, he is more than happy to partake in my request.

After taking the initial sip, he was intrigued.

“The texture is smooth and velvety, there is the aroma of coffee with something chocolatey ,” he said.

Curious, he asked: “Is it dark chocolate? There is a unique aftertaste and flavour I cannot quite make out.”

While dark chocolate is the first answer to come to mind for a coffee addict, Isaac was pleasantly surprised to find out that it is actually Milo with coffee.

“It’s not too sweet, the malty, earthiness of Milo balances well with the delicate notes of coffee, ” he said.

Would he buy it if he saw it on the shelf?

“Yeah, the blend of flavours makes the drink quite satisfying,” he said.

Verdict: Milo Boost Up is worth a sip

Turns out, this flavour combination is a great pairing for both taste testers.

For a Milo lover like Tizzy, she can now enjoy her favourite childhood drink with adult flavours.

Whereas for a coffee enthusiast like Issac, the malty and chocolatey undertones paired with the refined and nuanced coffee note is the ultimate indulgence.

Served chilled, Milo Boost Up is the perfect perk-me-up at any time of the day.

Where to buy Milo Boost Up

So, is Milo Boost Up more Milo, or more coffee?

It is, after all, the world’s first Milo with coffee beverage.

How does combining two of the most popular flavours really taste like?

You can find out for yourself.

The new Milo Boost Up is now available in 500ml bottles at all 7-Eleven stores.

This article was brought to you by Milo, which has helped the author grow up.

Top images from Mothership.