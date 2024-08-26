Back

Fire breaks out at migrant workers dormitory in Punggol at around 2:30am

SCDF said the fire involved the contents of a rubbish chute.

Daniel Seow | August 26, 2024, 05:06 PM

Migrant workers at a dormitory in Punggol had to evacuate from their rooms em masse when a fire broke out in the wee hours of the morning on Aug. 24.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the fire at around 2:25am.

No injuries were reported.

The fire

In a video shared to TikTok by user aryan.khan81952, flames could be seen raging at a stairwell at a dormitory.

@aryan.khan81952 #🇧🇩🇸🇬 #fypシ #tiktok #video #singapore ♬ original sound - JS❣️ARyan

Workers could be seen leaving their rooms — some running — while smoke billowed from the fire.

GIF from aryan.khan81952 / TikTok.

The user wrote that this took place at around 2:30am.

The same user posted an update about the situation in a separate video: "Everything is under control now. Our security guards have done a great job. They are putting in hard work to stop the fire. Firefighters also came very fast. Nobody was injured..."

Evacuation

Another user, kumar.davil.73, managed to capture some scenes of the evacuation.

@kumar.davil.73Night 2:am fire in our Dormantoy punggle point Singapore .রাত ২ টাই আগুন 🔥 লেগেছে আমাদের ডরমেটরিতে পুঙ্গল পয়েন্ট♬ original sound - 🇸🇬@Davil Kumar@🇸🇬

In his video, a shrill fire alarm could be heard piercing the air.

Workers could be seen walking out of the dormitory in various states of undress to congregate at an open area nearby.

An SCDF vehicle had arrived at the scene with SCDF personnel.

A group of at least 50 migrant workers could be seen waiting there for the fire to be extinguished.

Screenshot from kumar.davil.73 / TikTok.

Many of them were holding up their phones to record the scene.

Cause of fire under investigation: SCDF

SCDF confirmed with Mothership that the fire happened at 501A Punggol Way.

Mothership understands that this is the address of a migrant workers' dormitory.

SCDF said the fire involved contents of a rubbish chute.

It was extinguished using two compressed air foam backpacks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top image from aryan.khan81952 & kumar.davil.73/ TikTok

