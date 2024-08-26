Back

Michelin-starred Marina Bay restaurant Sommer to shutter in Oct. 2024

It had just gotten a Michelin Star for the fourth year running.

Ilyda Chua | August 26, 2024, 06:09 PM

Sommer, a one Michelin-starred restaurant located at Marina Bay, will close its doors on Oct. 26, 2024.

The European restaurant opened in January 2021 and earned a Michelin Star nine months after opening.

Just eight weeks ago, it posted on Instagram that it had successfully retained its Michelin Star for the fourth year running.

In an Aug. 26 statement, the Ebb & Flow Group's chief executive officer and co-founder Lim Kian Chun said that the restaurant has had "a fantastic four-year run".

While the restaurant will close down, head chef Lewis Barker will stay on with the Ebb & Flow Group, he said.

Its last day of operations is Oct. 26, 2024.

F&B closures

In April this year, a Katong pastry shop by a former Michelin-starred pastry chef closed after four years.

Earlier in January, Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun at Beach Road, a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, announced its permanent closure just two years into its run.

Top image courtesy of Brand Cellar Pte Ltd

