Michael Phelps on Joseph Schooling retiring: 'Fun to see him be able to retire when he wanted to'

Michael Phelps, easily one of the greatest competitive swimmers of all time, called Singaporean Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling a "stud".

This occurred when the American swimmer, 39, was speaking at the Omega House in Paris, where the 2024 Olympics is currently being held.

Phelps said it was "fun to see him be able to retire when he wanted to", referring to the 28-year-old Singaporean Olympian.

According to The Straits Times, Phelps said he knew what it meant when 21-year-old Schooling beat him in the 100m butterfly at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Schooling's time of 50.39 set a new Olympic record and won Singapore's first-ever Olympic gold.

"I knew he was going to be tough in that race in 2016 and he had so much front-half speed," Phelps said.

Phelps continued:

"He won his gold medal. It's so big, it's so impressive, right? To be able to win a gold medal is less than 1 per cent of 1 per cent. To have that opportunity like he did, in the moment that he did, it's a great career. I wish him nothing but the best."

ST reported that Phelps had connected with Schooling in 2023, as they texted each other a few times that year.

Phelps said: "I love Jojo. He's been an awesome competitor of mine."

The 28-time Olympic medallist added that he remembers meeting Schooling as a kid when he was with his parents back in 2008 at the country club pool in Singapore.

Schooling announced his retirement in April 2024 at 28 years old.

"While I am stepping away from competing, swimming will forever be a part of who I am. It has given me a platform to inspire others to chase their dreams, no matter the odds," Schooling said when he retired.

