Mexican navy sailing ship visiting VivoCity, public can visit for free till Aug. 26

Looking for something to do this weekend? Do you enjoy playing pirate or naval themed action games?

Then you might want to head down to VivoCity, where the Mexican navy's ship, the Cuauhtémoc, is berthed until Aug. 27.

The tall ship, described as the "pride of the Mexican navy", is visiting Singapore as part of "Tricontinental 2024", a multiport training voyage.

The ship is due to visit 14 ports in countries such as the United States, Japan, China, Australia and Tahiti.

This training voyage is the latest in the ship's 42 year history with the Mexican Navy, having, travelled over 756,000 nautical miles, or more than 35 circumnavigations of the world.

Cuauhtémoc arrived in Singapore on Aug. 22, with the naval cadets arrayed along the ship's masts.

If you want to see what a classic sailing ship looks like up close and personal, the Cuauhtémoc is open for the public to visit, free of charge:

Aug 23: 10am until 5 pm

Aug 24, 25, 26: 10am until 8pm

The ship departs at 10am on Aug. 27, although there's no word on whether they have anything spectacular planned for their departure.

And a contest!

As part of the visit to Singapore, Chimichanga's VivoCity outlet is offering 10 per cent off your bill.

In order to qualify, just post a picture of your visit to the Cuauhtémoc on Instagram.

Then follow Chimichanga's Instagram account, and tag them and the Mexican Embassy in Singapore's accounts.

As an added bonus, the two best pictures will win S$200 in Chimichanga dining vouchers.

Top image via Embassy of Mexico in Singapore/Facebook