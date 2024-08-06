Back

Meta apologises to Anwar for removing his post expressing condolences on death of Hamas leader

Meta says the post was removed in an "operational error".

Keyla Supharta | August 06, 2024, 04:08 PM

Meta has apologised for "erroneously" taking down Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's social media post conveying his condolences to a Hamas official regarding the assassination of Hamas's leader ismail Haniyeh.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has called the move an "operational error", a spokesperson told Reuters.

The company added that the Anwar's post has been restored with the "correct newsworthy label".

The post

On Jul. 31, Anwar posted on Facebook and Instagram a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer his condolences over Haniyeh's death.

The Malaysian Prime Minister also posted a photo from his last meeting with Haniyeh in Qatar in May with a message of condolences.

Demanded apology from Meta

The Malaysian government on Monday (Aug. 5) demanded an apology from Meta for taking down several of Anwar's social media posts about Haniyeh, Malaysian media Free Malaysia Today reported.

They reportedly called the removal of the posts "unjust, discriminatory and a suppression of free speech".

Meta labels Hamas as a "dangerous organisation" and bans content praising the group.

Not the first time

In May, Meta in a similar incident removed Facebook posts by Malaysian media covering Anwar's meeting with Hamas.

They later restored the removed content, saying that the posts were taken down "in error".

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook.

