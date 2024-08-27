Mercedes-Benz at Bukit Merah carpark seen emitting smoke & catching fire, SCDF investigating

A Mercedes-Benz was seen emitting smoke at a multi-storey carpark in Bukit Merah on Aug. 27 before it caught fire.

The incident occurred at Block 18A Jalan Membina.

Footage by a Mothership reader showed smoke coming out from the engine compartment of the stationary car.

The undercarriage of the car then caught fire, and the fire spread to other parts of the car.

No other vehicles were parked next to it.

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at around 6pm.

SCDF confirmed that the fire involved the car's engine compartment.

It was extinguished using a hosereel.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

