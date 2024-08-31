PMD rider & 2 other men, aged 23-28, arrested for allegedly pushing LTA officer at Choa Chu Kang

A man was riding a non-compliant personal mobility device (PMD) on a footpath near Block 667 Choa Chu Kang Crescent on the evening of Aug. 29 when three Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers noticed him.

However, when the officers attempted to engage the rider, he ignored them and left.

Later on, the rider returned with two other men and confronted the enforcement officers.

During the altercation, one of the LTA officers was allegedly pushed to the ground by the three men while in the midst of seizing the PMD.

Caught on camera

The incident was caught on camera, and footage was subsequently uploaded to Telegram on Aug. 29 and seen by Shin Min Daily News.

According to Shin Min, in one of the videos, a group of individuals wearing LTA uniforms could be seen standing on the ground floor of the HDB block.

The other video showed a man dressed in plain clothes falling onto the ground while a few others stood beside him.

He appeared to be in pain and was unable to stand up, reported Shin Min.

Officer sustained leg injury: LTA

In response to Mothership's queries, an LTA spokesperson said the incident took place at around 6:15pm on Aug. 29.

A male LTA enforcement officer sustained a leg injury after he was allegedly pushed to the ground.

He was conveyed to the hospital and has since been discharged, shared the spokesperson.

LTA is also providing "full support for his recovery".

The spokesperson added that the police have arrested the three men involved in the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

"We remind the public to comply with the instructions of enforcement officers. We will not tolerate any form of aggression, and offenders will face the full force of the law," the statement read.

3 men arrested

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance regarding the incident at about 7:10pm on Aug. 29.

The three men, aged between 23 and 28, were arrested for criminal force against a public servant, voluntarily causing hurt against a public servant, and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties.

The LTA officer was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

