McGriddles returning to S'pore menu on Aug. 8

Your favourite fast food breakfast item is returning.

McDonald's has shared a teaser for the return of McGriddles on Aug. 8.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 5, the fast food restaurant added that it also has "something special in the works this time".

Further details such as prices and the range of McGriddles have yet to be announced.

While the announcement elicited excitement from the public, some users still lamented that it is not part of the permanent menu.

But perhaps that's what the "something special" could be all about. We'll find out soon.

McDonald's previously brought back the crowd favourite sweet and savoury burger in March 2024, along with McGriddles-themed merchandise.

Top photo via McDonald's Singapore & Canva