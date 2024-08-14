Female driver, 51, trapped under car after 2 cars involved in MCE tunnel collision

A driver ended up trapped under a car after two cars were involved in a collision in the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) tunnel on Aug. 13.

A video of the aftermath of the collision was posted online.

Police vehicles, a tow truck, an ambulance and two firefighting trucks were seen at the scene.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at around 1:15pm on Tuesday.

The accident happened along the MCE towards the East Coast Parkway (ECP), after the Central Boulevard exit.

A 51-year-old female driver was sent to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

This was after a driver was trapped under the car and hydraulic equipment was used to rescue the individual.

A 62-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention resulting in grievous hurt.

Top photos via Singapore roads accident.com Facebook