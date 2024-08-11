McDonalds S'pore has limited edition fries & burger pocket pouches from Aug. 15

McDonald's Singapore is offering new limited edition French fries and burger pocket pouches from Aug. 15, 11am.

The pouches will be sold islandwide, with selected meal purchases.

The McDonald’s Pocket Pouch is available for purchase with any order of an Extra Value Meal, Upsized Value Meal, Special, 2x Value Meal and Family Meal.

Each customer is entitled to purchase a maximum of two pouches per eligible meal.

Members get exclusive first dibs on the French Fries pouch, which is available for early redemption:

To receive the pouch, members will have to redeem 1,400 MyM rewards points on the McDonald's app from Aug. 13, 2024, 2pm.

Only the first 500 redemptions will be eligible.

To collect the pouch, members will then have to head down to McDonald's Singapore office located at Aperia Tower 2, 10 Kallang Ave #04-10/18.

They then have to present the promo code they received under ‘Redemption History’ in the McDonald’s app to the receptionist on duty for verification.

The collection period is from Aug. 14 to Aug. 26, weekdays only between 10am and 4pm.

More information can be found here.

Top photo from McDonald's.