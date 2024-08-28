McDonald's S'pore to launch Sweet BBQ McSpicy burgers on Aug. 29, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

McDonald’s Singapore will launch two new variations of the McSpicy on Aug. 29, 2024.

Sweet BBQ McSpicy

The new Sweet BBQ McSpicy is available in two variations.

The Sweet BBQ McSpicy with Egg and Cheese (from S$8) features a McSpicy patty topped with sweet BBQ crème sauce, a fried egg, and melted cheese.

The Sweet BBQ McSpicy with Chicken Bacon (from S$8) version includes the classic McSpicy patty paired with sweet BBQ crème sauce and crispy chicken bacon.

Here's some returning items, available since Aug. 19, that will accompany the new launch:

Spicy Chicken McNuggets (from S$8.20)

The nuggets are coated in a crispy batter seasoned with a blend of spices.

Yubari Melon Soft Serve (from S$1.20)

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.