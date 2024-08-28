Back

McDonald's S'pore to launch Sweet BBQ McSpicy burgers on Aug. 29, 2024

Spicing up big time.

Charlize Kon | August 28, 2024, 09:19 AM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

McDonald’s Singapore will launch two new variations of the McSpicy on Aug. 29, 2024.

Sweet BBQ McSpicy

The new Sweet BBQ McSpicy is available in two variations.

The Sweet BBQ McSpicy with Egg and Cheese (from S$8) features a McSpicy patty topped with sweet BBQ crème sauce, a fried egg, and melted cheese.

Sweet BBQ McSpicy with Egg & Cheese Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

The Sweet BBQ McSpicy with Chicken Bacon (from S$8) version includes the classic McSpicy patty paired with sweet BBQ crème sauce and crispy chicken bacon.

Sweet BBQ McSpicy® with Chicken Bacon. Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

Here's some returning items, available since Aug. 19, that will accompany the new launch:

Spicy Chicken McNuggets (from S$8.20)

The nuggets are coated in a crispy batter seasoned with a blend of spices.

Spicy Nuggets Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

Yubari Melon Soft Serve (from S$1.20)

Yubari Melon Soft Serve Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Amazon S'pore raising Prime membership price from S$2.99 to S$4.99 per month

Amazon Singapore has launched a new annual S$49.90 subscription plan in lieu of paying S$4.99 per month.

August 28, 2024, 10:15 AM

Bomb detonation in Johor triggers landslide, 2 policemen in ICU

They had been carrying out bomb disposal duties.

August 28, 2024, 09:08 AM

Man falls from Yishun block 9th floor ledge onto air pack, gets sent to hospital

The man fell onto the safety life air pack as it was being inflated.

August 28, 2024, 02:43 AM

Woman, 42, arrested in Bukit Batok for alleged import & sale of fake apparel, clothes worth over S$142,000 seized

Investigations are ongoing.

August 27, 2024, 10:58 PM

SIA flights between S'pore & Osaka cancelled due to typhoon approaching Japan

Flights to and from the Kansai International Airport on Aug. 28 are affected.

August 27, 2024, 10:25 PM

Get tickets for The Script's S'pore concert in Feb. 2025 from S$115 to S$195

You can be an attendee, don't wait for luck.

August 27, 2024, 08:43 PM

Mercedes-Benz at Bukit Merah carpark seen emitting smoke & catching fire, SCDF investigating

Investigations are ongoing.

August 27, 2024, 08:36 PM

S'poreans who lose their jobs can apply for temporary financial assistance from Apr. 2025: MOM

The support is not designed to meet the needs of households facing financial distress.

August 27, 2024, 06:51 PM

Minimart at Dhoby Ghaut caught selling vapes, gets tobacco licence revoked

Busted.

August 27, 2024, 06:44 PM

S’porean man, 53, fined S$6,000 for sending Facebook bomb threats to Taiwan politicians

He pleaded guilty.

August 27, 2024, 06:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.