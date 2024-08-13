McDonald's limited edition French fries pouch fully redeemed in 3 mins after 'servers overwhelmed'

Three minutes was all it took for a limited edition McDonald's Fries Pouch to be fully redeemed in-app on Aug. 13.

To receive the pouch, one had to redeem 1,400 MyM rewards points on the McDonald's app for a promo code, from 2pm on Aug. 13.

Only the first 500 redemptions would be eligible.

Fully redeemed in 3 minutes

From as early as 2:03pm, however, customers reported that all promo codes had been fully redeemed.

Many users subsequently took to the McDonald's Singapore page to air their grievances about the redemption process.

Some said they experienced server issues which prevented them from logging into the app's redemption page.

And when they did so, the promo codes had been fully redeemed.

A few shared screenshots of an error message on the app indicating that "the servers are temporarily overwhelmed by demand".

Others claimed that during the redemption process, their points had been deducted but they never got their promo code.

Selling on Carousell for up to S$25

It wasn't long before listings for the limited edition pouches appeared on Carousell.

One seller claimed in a listing on Aug. 13 that he managed to get five pouches and was selling them for S$10 each.

Another was selling it for S$25.

Available for purchase at McDonald's outlets from Aug. 15, 11am

If you didn't manage to redeem the pouch in-app, there is another chance to get it.

Both the French fries and burger pocket pouches will be available with selected meal purchases at McDonald's outlets islandwide, from Aug. 15, 11am.

They are available for purchase with any order of an Extra Value Meal, Upsized Value Meal, Special, 2x Value Meal and Family Meal.

Each customer is entitled to purchase a maximum of two pouches per eligible meal.

Top image from McDonald's Facebook page & screenshot from McDonald's app