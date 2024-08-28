Back

MBS bans veteran ex-employee, now working for RWS, for allegedly poaching high-rollers

Issued a persona non grata notice.

Belmont Lay | August 28, 2024, 06:30 PM

Resorts World Sentosa chief casino officer Andrew MacDonald has been banned from entering Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

This was apparently because the 64-year-old former employee of MBS was trying to poach high-rollers, Inside Asian Gaming reported.

Persona non grata notice

The notice against MacDonald was issued on Jul. 31.

The notice informed him that the ban will remain in force until further notice.

Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd also said it reserves the right to take legal action against him should he attempt to enter or remain in any part of the MBS premises.

MacDonald, who has more than 40 years experience in the casino industry, was with MBS for nearly 12 years.

He shared the notice on social media.

Veteran in industry

The industry veteran was appointed executive vice-president of casino operations at MBS in 2010.

He became chief casino officer for Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), the parent company of MBS, in 2012.

He oversaw gaming operations across all LVS properties.

He left MBS in July 2021.

He joined RWS in September 2022 as chief casino officer following the expiration of a non-compete clause in his agreement.

What happened in MBS

Inside Asian Gaming reported on Aug. 19 that MacDonald said he was in MBS in his personal capacity when he visited several times in July.

MacDonald also confirmed that he visited the MBS casino on Jul. 22 to dine at Tong Dim Noodle Bar, and on Jul. 26 following the release of Las Vegas Sands’ financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

He said he spoke with two “high value” players he knew personally during those visits, but both interactions were coincidental and neither were initiated by him, he claimed.

Another person served persona non grata notice

MacDonald is not the only individual issued a persona non grata notice that prohibits him from “entering or remaining on any part of Marina Bay Sands integrated resort premises", which includes the hotel, mall, convention centre, casino and other areas.

The Straits Times reported that another former MBS employee, Louise Ng, who is now assistant vice-president of business development at RWS, was also issued a persona non grata notice.

The notice for Ng took effect on Jul. 31.

An MBS spokesperson told ST: “Restricting anyone from our premises is not a decision that we take lightly. We have robust protocols to assess the merits of such action. The factors behind a decision of this nature are confidential.”

Top photo via Andrew MacDonald Facebook

