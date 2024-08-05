Back

S'porean world champ Maximilian Maeder finishes 3rd after 1st day of Paris Olympics Men's Kite

The opening series will be held from Aug. 4 to 7, while the medal series will be on Aug. 8.

Amber Tay | August 05, 2024, 12:25 AM

Singaporean world champion kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, 17, has placed third out of twenty at the Olympics' Men's Kite on Aug. 4.

Maeder placed fifth, first, and second in races one to three respectively.

He did not finish the fourth race.

He currently has a net total of eight points.

Coming in before him was Slovenia's Toni Vodisek and Austria's Valentin Bontus, ranked 12th and 37th in the world respectively.

How kitefoiling works

Kitefoilers compete in 16 races in the opening series, where they are given points each round.

Similar to sailing, a lower total score means a better overall placement.

The first and second-ranked boats of the opening series for men's kite will progress to the final.

Boats ranked third to tenth will progress to the semi-finals, where they will be split into two groups based on their standing.

The winner of each semi-final will advance to the finals.

Next races

The opening series will be held from Aug. 4 to 7, while the medal series will be on Aug. 8.

Meader will be competing at 12:13pm (6:13pm SGT) on Aug. 5 for races five to eight.

In August 2023, Maeder won gold in the men's kite event at the Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands.

On Jul. 6, he was granted a full-time National Service (NS) deferment until after the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Top image via @maximilianmaeder/Instagram

