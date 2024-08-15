He will always be the same Max to us: Max Maeder’s parents on his Olympics bronze medal win

There is no denying that Max Maeder, Singapore's latest bronze Olympic medallist from the 2024 Paris Olympics, is still a kid at heart.

During a fireside chat at DBS with its CEO, Piyush Gupta, on Aug. 15, Maeder first walked over to greet a small fan in the crowd.

While the girl's attention roamed, Maeder earnestly tried to engage with her and showed off his bronze medal.

During the panel led by Gupta, Maeder sat down and talked about his debut Olympic experience as well as what's next for him.

Different stage

At the fireside chat, Maeder talked about his experience at the World Championships and Olympics, noting the difference in the competitions in terms of pressure and hype.

"Somehow, the Olympics is a little bit of that special flavour of competition," he said.

He went on to add that the pressure he faced was one he placed on himself as he held himself to certain standards.

"I would be lying if I said that everything around didn't affect me at all. It influences how much pressure I put on myself and how I deal with it. And so, because it comes from myself, I am experienced in dealing with it and managing it in a certain way."

The 2024 Olympics were not without drama, as poor wind conditions caused numerous races to be cancelled and postponed. However, Maeder stated that he had experience dealing with such delays and waits, as sometimes athletes are not able to race immediately.

It is all part of the game, and what he could do was stay ready and poised and keep himself primed for the moment the race begins.

Completely blown away

When talking about the degree of celebration in Singapore following Maeder's bronze medal, the 17-year-old shared that he was completely blown away.

"I think it puts a smile on my face," he said.

"The thing I get most emotional about so far is the people coming up to me and saying 'thank you' or 'congratulations', and all I can express in the small moments of time that we have together is 'thank you' or that 'it's my pleasure' or 'I'm really grateful' that you come and share the fact that you're happy with me. I can't give the full extent of how much it means to see that my efforts in sports have made such a joyous impact on your day or your week."

Simply continuing

What's next for Maeder?

He is simply going to continue in the sport.

"Who doesn't want to keep delivering this type of emotion and this type of joy? And I enjoy the sport I love it. I can continue having this process of improving, learning, of bringing joy, all of this, through one medium. And obviously, I would want to continue."

When asked if he wanted to continue doing this when he was 40, Maeder cheekily pointed out that he has the youthful privilege of not having to think that far ahead.

"The way I see it, if you stay in a position to continuously improve and learn and stay on top of things and still be able to share the journey, then when the time comes, I probably will be more prepared, right?"

He also noted that while the Olympics was a big milestone, what made the experience with it was the small moments and contributions that he could make and the lessons he learnt.

On advice to children and teenagers deciding to "take the road less travelled", Maeder said, "If you really give yourself a chance... you'll be surprised by your own capabilities."

He is still and always is the same Max: Max Maeder's parents

Speaking to Mothership after the event, Maeder's parents, Valentin and Hwee Keng shared that Maeder has been doing sports since he was young.

"He was basically on skis before he could walk," Valentin added.

Maeder's progression to kitefoiling was "a natural progression", as both his parents did kiteboarding as one of their hobbies.

He then began to pick up kitefoiling with his father and soon overtook him.

"You never mind to be overtaken by your own kids eventually," Valentin said.

When asked about the advice they would give to parents encouraging their kids to play sports.

"In general, the advice we give to parents is 'don't listen to any advice'... The trouble normally starts when people don't trust their intuition about their children because every child is different," Valentin told Mothership.

When it comes to sports, the Maeders view it as an addition to young people's formation as it adds an additional dimension.

"It adds characteristics, adds competitiveness, adds experiences," said Valentin and Hwee Cheng added that it "helps round up the personality".

"It's sports in itself that has lessons for every child of every age, and it's a great thing to do."

Even with a bronze Olympic medal around his neck, Valentin and Hwee Cheng said that he was still and always is the same Max.

"We always love him, and he knows that."

