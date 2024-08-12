S'porean kitefoiler Max Maeder, 17, will get S$250,000 for Olympic bronze medal heroics

Singapore's kitefoiler Max Maeder walked away with a shiny bronze medal after coming in third at the men's kite event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 17-year-old qualified for the finals of the men's kite in second place with one match point.

He only needed to win two races to come in first.

However, Maeder came in second and third during the final races, enough to secure Singapore's third bronze medal.

Maeder will receive S$250,000 for winning bronze.

However, he will take home S$200,000 because he has to give S$50,000, or 20 per cent of takings, to the Singapore Sailing Federation.

An Olympic gold would have earned a reward of S$1 million.

An Olympic silver comes with a S$500,000 reward.

Prize money

According to the Singapore National Olympic Council, the Major Games Award Programme (MAP) serves as an incentive scheme to reward medal winners in the SEA, Commonwealth, Asian, and Olympic Games.

The amounts for each award vary depending on the respective games represented and between awards for individual events, team events, and team sports.

The awards are sponsored by the Tote Board Group and given to the athletes themselves.

The awards are taxable, and all athletes are required to contribute a certain amount to their National Sports Association for future training and development.

For the SEA, Asian, and Olympic Games, 20 per cent of the MAP awards will be given to the athletes' respective associations.

For the Commonwealth Games, 50 per cent of the MAP will be given to the athletes' associations.

