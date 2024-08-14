'Give yourself a shot': S'pore Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder to aspiring S'porean athletes

"What I would say is, please, please, give yourself a shot because you're capable of so much more than you would believe," Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder said to the media on Aug. 14.

The 17-year-old kitefoiler, Singapore's youngest Olympic medallist, encourages aspiring Singaporean athletes not to give up on their sporting dreams.

Maeder was speaking to the media on Aug. 14 following a celebratory open-top bus parade for Team Singapore athletes after their 2024 Paris Olympics campaign.

Maeder clinched the bronze medal in the men’s kite at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 9.

It is Singapore’s third bronze Olympic medal.

Thanked Singaporeans for their support

Despite the overcast skies on Aug. 14, the bus parade drew crowds of supporters at all its five cheer points.

On the turnout of supporters for the open-top parade, Maeder told reporters that he was "completely blown away".

"It's really beautiful to see. My heart melted, and I am very happy to see that people enjoyed the fact that we, as team Singapore, came through," he said.

He also thanked Singaporeans for their support, giving him a real sense "of having made a great positive impact".

Maeder also encouraged Singaporeans who wish to pursue kite-foiling to start "as soon as you can".

Great relationship with his family

Some of Maeder's biggest fans are his own family.

A video of his 9-year-old brother, Valentin Jr. standing on a table in Paris to lead the cheers during Max's race has gone viral on Facebook.

Regarding how he felt about the video, Maeder told Mothership it was "very cute," but he wasn't surprised in the least.

"It's classic DJ-ing. When I saw it, I just nodded my head and was like, yup, that's him. I'm so privileged to have a great relationship with every single one of my family members," he added.

Maeder's father was spotted waving amidst a cheering crowd along Victoria Street as the bus passed.

And while on the parade, Maeder also spotted his mother and blew a kiss to her, he said.

"Please give yourself a shot"

Mothership also asked Maeder if he would like to share a message for aspiring athletes in Singapore.

"What I would say is, please, please, give yourself a shot because you're capable of so much more than you would believe," Maeder said.

"And trust me, you will surprise yourself."

Maeder's next dream — once he turns 18 in September — is to drive a car.

Background

With Maeder's bronze medal, it brings Singapore's Olympic medal tally to six.

Maeder is also the reigning world, Asian and European champion in kitefoiling.

Following Maeder's medal win in Paris, he and fellow sailor Ryan Lo returned home in the early morning on Aug. 13.

They were welcomed by numerous supporters at Changi Airport.

Some fans turned up as early as 6am to see him.

Maeder will be awarded S$250,000 for his bronze medal heroics but will only take home S$200,000.

S$50,000 or 20 per cent of takings will be given to the Singapore Sailing Federation.

Top image by Mothership