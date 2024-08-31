Tipper truck skids & falls over on Marymount Road, blocking traffic for over 2 hours

A tipper truck skidded and fell on its side on its side along Marymount Road in the morning of Aug. 31.

Truck and debris blocking the road

The incident caused a significant traffic jam, with The Straits Times reporting that two of Marymount Road's three lanes heading towards the city after Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 had been closed off.

Telegram channel SG Road Chat's users also reported traffic being at a standstill at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at around noon.

Another picture posted to the chat showed the tipper truck lying on its left side, across the middle lane, with a large amount of earth and debris strewn across the leftmost lane, blocking it.

ST reported that the truck had skidded across the road before falling over.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident after being alerted to it at around 10:50am.

They told Mothership that the truck driver, 50, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital conscious.

The truck was eventually returned to its correct orientation at around 1:15pm, before being towed away at around 1:50pm.

The roads were fully reopened at 2:30pm, having previously only been passable by busses.

Top image via SG Road Chat/ Telegram