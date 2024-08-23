PM Wong on encouraging parenthood, managing cost of living, & engaging S'poreans at 1st press conference since taking office

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong held his first press conference with the media since he took office on May. 15, 2024.

When PM Wong introduced his new Cabinet line-up on May. 13, 2024, he said he intended to hold more press conferences moving forward.

"I intend to do more to engage you, the media, and through you, the public at large," he said.

On Aug. 23, PM Wong shared that these press conferences will be held from time to time to share his thinking with Singaporeans, take stock of what has been done so far, and inform Singaporeans about what to expect in the coming months.

Building connections

These press conferences with the media will be on top of PM Wong's regular engagements with Singaporeans, which he considers an important aspect of his work.

PM Wong has visited several districts, where he has had the opportunity to meet residents and hear their perspectives firsthand.

In addition, he shared that he would be continuing dialogue sessions with different segments of society and through social media.

"I hope through these engagements, we can help everyone in Singapore have a common picture of why the government is embarking on certain plans, where we are heading towards and what we can all do, in big and small ways, to realise our shared vision together. This is the commitment from me and my team. We are here to listen to you, to understand firsthand your concerns, hopes and dreams, and to build a stronger, more meaningful connection with every Singaporean."

Nagging couples to have children could be counterproductive

PM Wong shared more of his thinking on encouraging Singaporeans to get married and have children, a topic he recently touched on during the National Day Rally.

He noted that these decisions are "personal choices" and understood that everyone has their own views.

He also pointed out that there were competing aspirations and goals for many young people he had engaged with.

"It's a personal decision. I can't impose on you what my views are, and I know that many parents are worried about their children. The more, sometimes, they nag at their kids, the more counterproductive it is. And I think the same might apply in government, too."

"What the government should focus on, and what we are indeed focusing on, is to look at how we create a more family friendly environment," he said.

PM Wong shared about building a Singapore made for families and creating an environment that is conducive to parents, young parents, and children.

"It's a work in progress. We are getting better today than before, but we will continue to be better. And as we create a new environment, as we start shaping and building a new culture that embraces families, marriage, and parenthood, hopefully, it will motivate and encourage more young people to take that step, to get married and settle down and have their kids."

Looking out for larger families

PM Wong shared that the government is looking at specific segments of society and how they can provide more help in tackling cost of living concerns.

One segment is larger families with young children, as costs quickly add up, and the government is looking at how it can provide more support for them.

"We know that for many parents, especially when they have three or more kids, the costs start to add up. It's not just groceries and dailies necessities... all these costs can pile up very quickly."

He also noted that housing was also an aspect of cost of living for those needing to purchase a home, and said the situation has improved since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he said there was "still more room" to look at stabilising the housing market.

