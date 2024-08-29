Man, 48, arrested for loanshark harassment after allegedly leaving debtor's note at Punggol unit

"Scammer CB contact me now."

This was written on a debtor's note at the gate of a residential unit along Punggol Central, according to an Aug. 29 news release issued by the Singapore Police Force.

The 48-year-old man who allegedly left the note was arrested by the police and will be charged in court with the offence of loanshark harassment on Aug. 30.

Man arrested the same day report was made

The police said they were alerted to the case at around 12:35am on Aug. 28.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from CCTVs and police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on the same day.

Besides the debtor's note, a notebook and a blue marker were also seized as case exhibits.

If convicted of loanshark harassment, first-time offenders could be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000, jailed for up to five years, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

Repeat offenders could be fined between S$6,000 and S$60,000, jailed for two to nine years, and receive five to ten strokes of the cane.

Public advised to stay away from loansharks

The police emphasised that they have "zero tolerance" for loanshark harassment activities.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," said the police.

They also reminded members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities, added the police.

Top image via Singapore Police Force