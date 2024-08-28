Back

Man, 41, falls from Yishun block 9th floor ledge onto air pack, gets sent to hospital

The man fell onto the safety life air pack as it was being inflated.

Winnie Li | August 28, 2024, 02:43 AM

Warning: This article contains content which some may find disturbing. Audience discretion is advised.

UPDATE on Aug. 28 at 11:27am: The article has been updated with a statement from the Singapore Police Force.

A 41-year-old man dressed in a white top and dark-coloured pants was seen standing on the ninth-floor ledge at Block 624 Yishun Ring Road on Aug. 27 morning.

Videos of the incident were shot by several onlookers and uploaded to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group and Xiaohongshu.

What happened

According to the video posted on Xiaohongshu, the man could seen standing on the ledge outside a unit with his back facing the window.

At least four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were on the ground floor setting up the safety life air pack.

Screenshot via 新加坡乐善狮子会/Xiaohongshu

In another video uploaded to Facebook, the man could be seen turning his body around to face the window as he tried to manoeuvre over a protruding pillar of the block, apparently to reach over the next ledge.

However, just as one of his feet seemingly found a foothold on the other ledge, the man slipped and fell towards the air pack below.

The screams of onlookers could be heard the moment the man fell.

He landed on the air pack with a thud.

In response, at least 10 personnel rushed towards and gathered around the man to check on him.

Screenshot via Zaid Khan/Facebook

Three personnel were seen transferring the man onto a stretcher.

Police, SCDF statement

In response to Mothership's queries, The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they received a call for assistance at the block at about 10:30am on Aug. 27.

After falling onto the safety life air pack as it was being inflated, the man was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

He was apprehended under section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001-01-4616 | Whatsapp: 65714400 (for targets of online harms)

Top images via 新加坡乐善狮子会/Xiaohongshu & Zaid Khan/Facebook

