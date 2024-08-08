Man holds ex-girlfriend at knifepoint in M'sia mall, gets restrained by shoppers & mall staff

Members of the public came to the rescue of a woman who was held at knifepoint by her ex-boyfriend in a Penang mall.

The man was subsequently arrested.

The incident took place outside a Lotus's supermarket in Penang on Aug. 4, reported Malaysian media New Straits Times.

According to the district police chief, the man had attacked his former girlfriend with a knife, injuring her pinky finger.

"Members of the public managed to apprehend the suspect," he said.

He was arrested by the police soon after.

Shoppers to the rescue

A video of the incident also went viral on X (formerly Twitter), garnering over 782,000 views.

In the video, the man was seen brandishing a knife at a group of passersby, who spoke to him as he held his former girlfriend in a chokehold.

What looked like bloodstains could also be seen on the floor.

The assailant was then pinned to the ground by a group of men, including members of the public and several staff members donning the supermarket's turquoise uniform.

He was later turned over to the police and handcuffed.

According to NST, the case is being investigated under Section 324 and 506 of the Penal Code, for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and criminal intimidation.

The police chief added that the suspect has been remanded for investigation and will be charged in court.

Top image from UpdateInfo/X