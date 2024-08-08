Back

Man holds ex-girlfriend at knifepoint in M'sia mall, gets restrained by shoppers & mall staff

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear turquoise polo tees.

Ilyda Chua | August 08, 2024, 04:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Members of the public came to the rescue of a woman who was held at knifepoint by her ex-boyfriend in a Penang mall.

The man was subsequently arrested.

The incident took place outside a Lotus's supermarket in Penang on Aug. 4, reported Malaysian media New Straits Times.

According to the district police chief, the man had attacked his former girlfriend with a knife, injuring her pinky finger.

"Members of the public managed to apprehend the suspect," he said.

He was arrested by the police soon after.

Shoppers to the rescue

A video of the incident also went viral on X (formerly Twitter), garnering over 782,000 views.

In the video, the man was seen brandishing a knife at a group of passersby, who spoke to him as he held his former girlfriend in a chokehold.

Photo from UpdateInfo/X

What looked like bloodstains could also be seen on the floor.

The assailant was then pinned to the ground by a group of men, including members of the public and several staff members donning the supermarket's turquoise uniform.

Photo from UpdateInfo/X

Video from UpdateInfo/X

He was later turned over to the police and handcuffed.

Photo from UpdateInfo/X

According to NST, the case is being investigated under Section 324 and 506 of the Penal Code, for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and criminal intimidation.

The police chief added that the suspect has been remanded for investigation and will be charged in court.

Top image from UpdateInfo/X

S'porean David Yong, 37, CEO in Netflix show, denied bail, handed 2 new charges for falsifying accounts

His case will be heard again on Aug. 15.

August 08, 2024, 03:41 PM

Jay Chou's music makes S'poreans sad, while Taylor Swift's music makes them happy: Survey

Taylor Swift is also best for those in their "Lover" girl era.

August 08, 2024, 02:51 PM

Korean dance crew Team Bebe holding fan meet at Orchard Central on Aug. 26

Bada is coming.

August 08, 2024, 02:47 PM

Mother of Filipino Olympic gymnast hero Carlos Yulo disapproves of his girlfriend

The conflict mainly centred around the gymnast's finances and love life.

August 08, 2024, 01:22 PM

Foreign domestic worker, 29, forced intellectually disabled man in his 50s to have sex with her, jailed 8 years 10 months

The crimes occurred while she was on video-calls with her boyfriend.

August 08, 2024, 12:14 PM

Man slashed twice on back in AMK Ave 10 after purported flirting incident: 4 men & 3 women, aged 17-25, arrested

Five of them will be charged in court for the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

August 08, 2024, 11:58 AM

M'sia sports minister slammed for 'insensitive' post with Thai badminton player who beat M'sian shuttler

"Come la, Hannah. Be sensitive," one netizen wrote.

August 08, 2024, 11:27 AM

S'pore Parliament passes Good Samaritan law for food donations. Here's what MPs said.

17 MPs spoke in support of the bill.

August 08, 2024, 11:16 AM

Olympics: Is Max Maeder a shoo-in for gold? Will S'pore be getting a medal this Olympics?

Dun dun dun dun.

August 08, 2024, 11:02 AM

Old Chang Kee & SGX named in Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion list for 2024

Kinda hungry now.

August 08, 2024, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.