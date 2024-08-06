S'pore man, 40, charged for grabbing gun from Certis Cisco officer named Abraham Lincoln

A 40-year-old man was charged on Aug. 4 for grabbing a gun from a Certis officer.

According to the charge sheets, Goh Chuan Chong was at Changi General Hospital when he reached out and grabbed the service revolver from the holster of an Auxiliary police officer from Certis Cisco named Abraham Lincoln.

Goh was charged for the alleged attempt to be in unlawful possession of an arm (here meaning 'weapon') by "taking a substantial step" in committing an offence under the Arms Offences Act.

According to the Straits Times, Goh was remanded to the Institute for Mental Health for medical examination and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 20.

If found guilty, Goh could be sentenced to jail for between five and 10 years and caned a minimum of six strokes.

