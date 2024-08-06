Back

S'pore man, 40, charged for grabbing gun from Certis Cisco officer named Abraham Lincoln

The events took place at Changi General Hospital.

Hannah Martens | August 06, 2024, 04:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 40-year-old man was charged on Aug. 4 for grabbing a gun from a Certis officer.

According to the charge sheets, Goh Chuan Chong was at Changi General Hospital when he reached out and grabbed the service revolver from the holster of an Auxiliary police officer from Certis Cisco named Abraham Lincoln.

Goh was charged for the alleged attempt to be in unlawful possession of an arm (here meaning 'weapon') by "taking a substantial step" in committing an offence under the Arms Offences Act.

According to the Straits Times, Goh was remanded to the Institute for Mental Health for medical examination and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 20.

If found guilty, Goh could be sentenced to jail for between five and 10 years and caned a minimum of six strokes.

Top photos via Pixabay Photo is a dramatisation and does not depict actual events.

Meta apologises to Anwar for removing his post expressing condolences on death of Hamas leader

Meta says the post was removed in an "operational error".

August 06, 2024, 04:08 PM

19 feedback cases on formaldehyde levels in S’pore arising from renovation works since 2020

The addition of formaldehyde to paints used for building interiors will be banned in Singapore starting on Jan. 1, 2026.

August 06, 2024, 03:30 PM

CHAGEE S’pore opens at Orchard, 1-for-1 deal till Aug. 8

Drink tea all day, everyday.

August 06, 2024, 03:20 PM

Australia says over 50% chance of terrorist attack occurrence in next year

It raised its terror threat level from "possible" to "probable".

August 06, 2024, 03:15 PM

MAS will make sure terms & conditions of existing policies will not change after NTUC Income-Allianz deal: Chee Hong Tat

He also said that MAS ensured Income's board members had no conflict of interest.

August 06, 2024, 03:14 PM

Tommy Koh hopes Parliament will do 'the right thing' regarding sale of Income Insurance

Discussion continues.

August 06, 2024, 03:04 PM

Scoot to fly 5 times a week between S'pore & Melaka from Oct. 23, 2024

55-minute plane ride away.

August 06, 2024, 02:56 PM

Inattentive PMA rider in Katong crashes into back of car with mouth wide open

He looked up and noticed he could not stop in time.

August 06, 2024, 01:48 PM

2 in 5 S’porean youths, aged 17-24, have never been in a relationship: Survey

A study.

August 06, 2024, 01:46 PM

'Do you not know how to drive?': 2 men walking on Victoria Park Rd spew expletives at driver, thump his car

Another road kerfuffle.

August 06, 2024, 12:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.